Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New $494,000 Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,960 shares of company stock worth $1,335,777. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

HRL opened at $44.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.