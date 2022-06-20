Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,851 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,367,000 after acquiring an additional 50,461 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,709 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $27.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 45.31%.

IPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

