Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 193 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,422,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after buying an additional 360,156 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,112,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,680,000 after buying an additional 77,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $386.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.04. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.57.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

