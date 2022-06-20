Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 253 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mosaic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,594,000 after acquiring an additional 571,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,902,000 after acquiring an additional 568,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mosaic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,594,000 after acquiring an additional 132,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mosaic by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,547,000 after acquiring an additional 100,481 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,395 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 8.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

