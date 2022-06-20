Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,688 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,413 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. UBS Group accounts for 1.8% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.54.

UBS opened at $15.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

