Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,479 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 383.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,098,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 871,699 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,606,000 after buying an additional 97,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Shares of AIV stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management (Get Rating)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.