Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 486 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 3.1% in the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 39,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Nasdaq by 121.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NDAQ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.27.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $148.85 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.31 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.