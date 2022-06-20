Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 486 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 3.1% in the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 39,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Nasdaq by 121.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on NDAQ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.27.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.
In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.
