Corsicana & Co. Buys 1,614 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.4% of Corsicana & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after buying an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $57.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

