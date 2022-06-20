Corsicana & Co. Raises Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Corsicana & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 84.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Holland Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $221.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.44. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

