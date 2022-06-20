Corsicana & Co. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Corsicana & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Corsicana & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,564,000 after buying an additional 138,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after buying an additional 116,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,397,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,587,000 after buying an additional 102,556 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,988,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,699,000 after buying an additional 27,885 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $114.07 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $113.22 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.14.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

