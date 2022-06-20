Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Decreased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,182 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.2% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $446.69 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $380.30 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $504.25 and a 200-day moving average of $523.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

