Coty (NYSE:COTY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Coty stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. Coty has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 2.38.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,382.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $38,737,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

