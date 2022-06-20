Cowen Trims ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Target Price to $155.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EXLS. Citigroup boosted their price target on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of EXLS opened at $134.26 on Friday. ExlService has a twelve month low of $104.62 and a twelve month high of $154.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

