Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($58.33) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($72.92) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($65.63) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.08) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($46.88) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($51.04) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

EPA BN opened at €51.90 ($54.06) on Friday. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($64.45) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($75.14). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.19.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

