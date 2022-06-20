Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPG. CIBC increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

NYSE:CPG opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 96.84%. The business had revenue of $772.43 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,220,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,849,000 after buying an additional 413,562 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,420,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,583,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,723,000 after buying an additional 305,215 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,097,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,580,000 after buying an additional 5,904,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after buying an additional 4,739,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.