Crown (CRW) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $245.00

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $451,243.37 and approximately $245.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded down 35% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,952.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.85 or 0.00595679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00309919 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012543 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,899,351 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.