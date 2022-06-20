Crypton (CRP) Price Hits $0.51 on Major Exchanges

Crypton (CRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002534 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Crypton has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Crypton has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $144,850.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Crypton

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,573,038 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

