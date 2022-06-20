Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22.3% in the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.5% in the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 31,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 116.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $2.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.55. 37,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.17 and a 12-month high of $247.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.29.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Several research firms have commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.22.

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

