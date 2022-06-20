CUTcoin Trading 44.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $576,153.53 and $213.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 44.7% lower against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00079319 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00020484 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000559 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015963 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001548 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00054469 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 165,797,724 coins and its circulating supply is 161,797,724 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

