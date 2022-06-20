CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,454 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.66. 458,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,136,393. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

