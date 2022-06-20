DeepOnion Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $1,180.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0537 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000315 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001977 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015517 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,692,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.