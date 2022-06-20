DeFi Yield Protocol Price Up 46.1% Over Last Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 46.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.67 or 0.01136154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004795 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00102917 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00080993 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.14 or 0.00490336 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,615,714 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

