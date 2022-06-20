DeHive Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One DeHive coin can now be bought for about $0.0907 or 0.00000446 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeHive has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $364,367.81 and $32,177.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00112636 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 59.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.38 or 0.00607503 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00083402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00013588 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars.

