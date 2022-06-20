Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $71.77 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.77.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of DELL opened at $47.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.48.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $3,412,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,876 shares of company stock worth $17,449,150 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,788,000 after purchasing an additional 156,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,147,000 after acquiring an additional 737,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,897,000 after acquiring an additional 100,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.