Deltec Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Sony Group accounts for 0.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SONY. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSE:SONY traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average of $103.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $79.94 and a 52-week high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

