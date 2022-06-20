Deltec Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,518 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics accounts for 1.6% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.55.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 42,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.07. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average is $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

