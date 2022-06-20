Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $2.80 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,052,794,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Micron Technology by 558.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $378,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $206,353,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.04.

MU traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,478,711. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

