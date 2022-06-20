Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.49 Million Investment in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBWI traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.53. 368,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,032,555. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.22.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

