Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,000 Shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of DiamondHead worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHHC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,635,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after acquiring an additional 466,768 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of DiamondHead by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,198,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after buying an additional 248,025 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 4th quarter worth $5,112,000. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in DiamondHead by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 481,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 87,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in DiamondHead by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 651,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

DiamondHead stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,713. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

