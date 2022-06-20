Deltec Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,200 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment makes up about 2.5% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Caesars Entertainment worth $14,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,421,000 after acquiring an additional 367,197 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 200,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average of $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.06) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CZR. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.23.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

