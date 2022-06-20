Deltec Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

NYSE:GS traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $279.79. 246,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.20 and a 200 day moving average of $342.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.15 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

