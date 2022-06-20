Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Baidu by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $2.45 on Monday, reaching $139.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,360. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $209.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.61.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.25.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

