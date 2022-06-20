Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 29,500 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Jabil by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 23,544 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Jabil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 57,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at $127,857,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.61. 68,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.15.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

