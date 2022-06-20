Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.94.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.47. The company had a trading volume of 338,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,195. The company has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.14 and a one year high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.91.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

