Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes $523,000 Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 4,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of Ichor stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,920. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04. The company has a market capitalization of $742.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

ICHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ichor (Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.