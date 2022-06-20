Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $500.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $498.12.

ADBE stock opened at $360.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.93. Adobe has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

