Dock Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Million (DOCK)

Dock (DOCK) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Dock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. Dock has a total market capitalization of $11.28 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,347.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00165036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 770,830,953 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

