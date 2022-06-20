Dogecoin (DOGE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.94 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0598 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.94 billion and approximately $522.65 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00026376 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00256252 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000883 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

