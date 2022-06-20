Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up about 3.8% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned 0.07% of Dollar General worth $35,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dollar General to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.80. 152,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,828. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

