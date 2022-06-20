Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $10.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ DFH opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $986.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. Dream Finders Homes has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $25.16.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $664.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 169,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 8.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

