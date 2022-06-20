Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 33,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 32,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $97.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

