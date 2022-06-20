DXdao (DXD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $115,843.00

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for $374.62 or 0.01866661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a market cap of $18.48 million and $115,843.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00271021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002776 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00263535 BTC.

About DXdao

DXD is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

