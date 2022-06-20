Dynamic 24-Hour Volume Reaches $12.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded up 26.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $362,004.70 and $12.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

