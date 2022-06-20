Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives $166.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

NYSE EXP opened at $109.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.36. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $108.57 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 453.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after acquiring an additional 442,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,760,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,442,000 after buying an additional 238,048 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.