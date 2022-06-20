Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $87.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $150.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.87.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $85.94 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after buying an additional 394,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,875,000 after buying an additional 138,868 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,566,000 after buying an additional 1,811,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,695,000 after buying an additional 179,730 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,487,000 after acquiring an additional 272,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.