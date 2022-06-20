eBoost (EBST) Trading 63.4% Lower Over Last Week

eBoost (EBST) traded down 58.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, eBoost has traded 63.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $114,436.84 and $4.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00026980 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00263631 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000880 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000654 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.