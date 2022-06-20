Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.06.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $148.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

