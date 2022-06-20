Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 48.9% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $66.44 million and approximately $464,830.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000350 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,922,254,733 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

