Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Boosted by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after buying an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after buying an additional 409,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $730,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 848,630 shares of company stock worth $259,239,945. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.83 on Monday, hitting $290.90. 234,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,242. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $217.00 and a one year high of $324.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

