Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.7% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock traded up $2.83 on Monday, reaching $290.90. 234,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.98 and a 200-day moving average of $274.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $324.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $276.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $730,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 848,630 shares of company stock worth $259,239,945. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.